Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 13,431 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Read Our Latest Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.