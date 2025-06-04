Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 62,480 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,480 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,003,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after acquiring an additional 77,244 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $3,598,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.0%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $84,534.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

