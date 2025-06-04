Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $227.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.96 and a 200 day moving average of $210.82. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $236.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 33.03%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.