Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

IJK opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

