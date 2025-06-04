Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) by 458.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,930 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 5.57% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGB. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FIGB opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $45.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64.

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.