Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ PTNQ opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $77.83.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

