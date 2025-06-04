Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,177 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.93% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MUST opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $20.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

