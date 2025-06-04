Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $186.00 to $159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.20.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $161.96 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.34 and a 1 year high of $190.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

