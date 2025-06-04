Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.90 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.50.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.