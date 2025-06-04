Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $702.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $645.78 and a 200-day moving average of $699.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.15.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

