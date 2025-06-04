Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,579 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.14% of Wendy’s worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3,249.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,568,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,690,000 after buying an additional 1,407,503 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,678,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wendy’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after buying an additional 766,910 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,031,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.40. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s Cuts Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $523.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.11 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 target price on Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,494.05. The trade was a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski purchased 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,206.08. This represents a 21.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Stories

