Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.55. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $80.60 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

