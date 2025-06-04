Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

