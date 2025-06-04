Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSB opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $53.47.

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

