Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

