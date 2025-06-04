Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 175,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDIV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SDIV opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $821.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.