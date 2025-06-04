Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 175,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDIV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 125,212 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.
Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Up 0.4%
SDIV opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. The stock has a market cap of $821.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.82.
About Global X SuperDividend ETF
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
