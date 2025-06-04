Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 187,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMBD. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,005,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 196,941 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,839,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 481,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 227,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMBD opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.82.

About Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad emerging market bonds with any maturity. EMBD was launched on Jun 1, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

