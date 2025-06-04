Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,153 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 408,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:GDV opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.