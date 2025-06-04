Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 34,537 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 535.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,993 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,089 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $692,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.09. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

