Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 894 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 438,258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $57.14. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $61.54.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

