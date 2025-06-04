Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 97,611 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 167.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGSM opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $26.34.

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0681 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

Featured Articles

