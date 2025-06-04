Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,704 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Logan Ridge Finance worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Repertoire Partners LP boosted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ LRFC opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Logan Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Logan Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $4.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.94%.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

