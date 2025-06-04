Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 22,419 shares changing hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
