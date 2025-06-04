Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.85 and traded as low as $10.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 22,419 shares changing hands.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $636,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

