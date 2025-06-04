Western Wealth Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,421 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 248,986 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,104,752.08. The trade was a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

