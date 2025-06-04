Wick Capital Partners LLC Sells 481 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wick Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

