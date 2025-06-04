WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 325.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of WideOpenWest worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of WOW stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on WideOpenWest from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WideOpenWest

About WideOpenWest

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.