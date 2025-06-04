Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.53.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $91.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

