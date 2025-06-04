Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after buying an additional 267,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $32,158,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $5,992,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $295.03 on Wednesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,180.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,641,500. This trade represents a 20.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

