10,667 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 43,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $73,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,250.05. The trade was a 9.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Brignardello sold 7,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $279,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,738.20. This represents a 19.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,561 shares of company stock worth $3,820,062. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price target on EVERTEC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EVTC

EVERTEC Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $228.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.