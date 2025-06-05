113,831 Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,831 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $345.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

