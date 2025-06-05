13,102 Shares in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NNBR. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NN by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NN by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NN by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.06.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.96 million. NN had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy M. French acquired 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $93,150.72. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 374,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,550.72. This trade represents a 13.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis bought 45,316 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $99,695.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,463,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,930. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,288 shares of company stock worth $233,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

