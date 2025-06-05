15,548 Shares in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in York Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

York Water Stock Down 1.0%

YORW stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.78. The York Water Company has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $41.96.

York Water Announces Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. Equities analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2192 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.50%.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

