16,892 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PRA Group by 805.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $14.39 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $570.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). PRA Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $269.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $66,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,449.84. This represents a 19.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

