1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 33,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its stake in 1st Source by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

1st Source stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

