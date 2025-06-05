22,700 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,749 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Cannae by 457.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter worth about $16,643,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cannae in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE CNNE opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 68.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

