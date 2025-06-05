24,000 Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,651,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,003,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the fourth quarter worth $3,809,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 2,080.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 57,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 55,318 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EH opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. EHang Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.39.

EH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EHang from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.40 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of EHang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of EHang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

