244,398 Shares in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 244,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CarParts.com by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 238,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in CarParts.com by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 4,597,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 872,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

CarParts.com Stock Down 2.0%

CarParts.com stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.15). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 29.57% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $147.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.14 million.

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

