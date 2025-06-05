3,268 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,268 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 23,791 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $2,296,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $5,216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.8%

WYNN stock opened at $86.14 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 11,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.93 per share, for a total transaction of $974,571.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,600,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,118,000. This trade represents a 0.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 target price on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.18.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

