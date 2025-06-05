74,876 Shares in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 74,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm has a market cap of $595.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23.

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.84 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,333.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

