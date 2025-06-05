7,500 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $69.77 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.