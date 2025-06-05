Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Sells 300,000 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $9,441,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,767,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,923,547.16. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 300,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $9,549,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 37,437 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,644.91.

On Thursday, May 29th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 53,337 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $1,677,448.65.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 4,670 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $147,151.70.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 73,166 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $2,320,093.86.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 1,400 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $44,814.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 150,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,830,000.00.

On Friday, May 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 164,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $5,356,240.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 100,665 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $3,288,725.55.

On Thursday, May 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 140,050 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,475,998.00.

Appian Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of APPN opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Appian by 21.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Appian by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Appian by 2,052.0% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Appian by 1,244.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

