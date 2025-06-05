ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of ACCO Brands worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,532,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 859,787 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 562,985 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 663.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 329,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ACCO Brands by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 293,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $330.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.55%.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

