Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €45.33 ($51.51) and traded as high as €46.08 ($52.36). Accor shares last traded at €45.72 ($51.95), with a volume of 562,269 shares trading hands.
Accor Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €45.33.
Accor Company Profile
Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners; and Hotel Assets & Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.
