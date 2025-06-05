Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Acelyrin stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.40. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $49,281.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 671,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,603.22. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acelyrin Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.