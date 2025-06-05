Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.