Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Holdings Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $129.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.81.
Adtalem Global Education announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATGE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.
Adtalem Global Education Profile
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
