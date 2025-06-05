Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agenus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agenus from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Agenus alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agenus

Agenus Trading Up 12.6%

AGEN stock opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $154.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -12.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Agenus by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.