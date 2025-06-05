Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,474,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

