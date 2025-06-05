Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Lifted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,984,909. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

