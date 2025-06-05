Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 77,012 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 77,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.7% of Ameriflex Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,257,983 shares of company stock worth $172,973,349. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.5%

NVDA stock opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

