Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Insider Sells $14,326,400.00 in Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William J. Doherty also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amphenol alerts:

On Friday, May 2nd, William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of Amphenol stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $10,115,280.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

About Amphenol

(Get Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.